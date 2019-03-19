News
Fire Destroys Structure Near Lake Sahoma In Creek County
Tuesday, March 19th 2019, 3:44 PM CDT
Updated:
A fire destroyed a structure near Lake Sahoma Tuesday afternoon in Creek County. Firefighters got the fire under control once they arrived on scene, but it appears a barn was destroyed.
We believe the fire started as a brush fire then got out of control in the strong south wind. Wind gusts were around 20 to 25 mph at the time of the fire.
The humidity and wind have combined to create fire danger in northeast Oklahoma. The Creek County fire was at 161st West Avenue near 81st Street.
