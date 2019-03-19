Former Bartlesville Police Reserve Captain Charged With Embezzlement
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A former captain of Bartlesville Police Reserves and Explorers program has been arrested, charged with four counts of embezzlement. Police say Jerry Kelley, Jr. was making improper purchases and using money from the non-profit program to cover checks in his personal account.
They say when new Chief Tracy Roles took office, he requested information about the program's finances several times. When he never received it, a multi county grand jury got involved, according to authorities.
Police say funds from the program were used to buy cigarettes, pop, gas and pay a DISH bill on a personal account. Kelley was suspended in December when the issues came to light.
Police say new guidelines and safeguards are now in place to account for all money donated to the police reserves program, which helps volunteer officers purchase gear, and to the Explorers' program, which encourages young people to pursue a law enforcement career.