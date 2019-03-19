News
Former Bartlesville Reserve Officer Charged With Embezzlement
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A former Bartlesville Police Reserve and Explorers Captain has been charged with embezzling nearly $2,000 from the non-profit program.
Police say Jerry Kelley Jr. used money from the reserves and explorers program to cover checks in his personal account. Investigators say the money was used to buy cigarettes, soda, gas and pay a DISH bill on Kelley's personal account.
The Police Department says they now have new checks and balances in place for the program's donations. Kelley is charged with four counts of embezzlement.