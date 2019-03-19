News
4 Arrested In Kellyville Home Burglary Thanks To Surveillance Video
Tuesday, March 19th 2019, 5:29 PM CDT
KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma - The Creek County sheriff's office says surveillance video helped them tie four people to a Kellyville home burglary.
Deputies say they recovered a stolen TV, computers, and a handgun from the suspects.
Officers arrested Bobby Hurt, Cameo Foster, and Jesse Wise for second-degree burglary and concealing stolen property. Jamie Kleven was arrested for drug possession and child endangerment.