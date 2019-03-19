News
AHHA Art Gallery Extends Hours For Spring Break
Tuesday, March 19th 2019, 5:55 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The AHHA art gallery in downtown Tulsa extended hours for spring break visitors on Tuesday.
You have until 9 pm to explore two exhibits in their contemporary art gallery, or check out A display on the second floor called "The Experience."
"That is our fully immersive art environment. That is a place where you can really experience art with all five senses, even taste in some areas," said AHHA Director of Communications Lauren Collins.
You can also create your own art in the studio located on the third floor. AHHA is open from noon to 9 through Saturday and noon to 7 on Sunday. You can find it near Boston and Archer in the Tulsa Arts District.