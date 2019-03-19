News
Florida Boy Visits Tulsa To Thank Deputies With Donuts
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tyler Carach is an 11-year-old Florida boy who is on a mission to say thank you to every cop in America. He stopped at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and delivered 20 dozen ‘thank you’ donuts.
Officers from 6 local agencies were there to meet the 11-year-old and take pictures and swap patches, pins, and pens with him. Oklahoma is Tyler’s 44th state in the 2 ½ years he’s been at this.
His mom says one day in 2016 he asked to use his allowance to buy some donuts for a couple of deputies he saw in a store near his home. They were so appreciative of his effort to say thanks, he decided he wanted to thank law enforcement folks from all over.
Since then he’s given out more than 77,000 donuts.