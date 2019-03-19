News
Hyatt Hotel Thanks First Responders With Special Luncheon
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, the downtown Hyatt Hotel thanked first responders with a luncheon after an electrical fire at the hotel late last year.
The Hyatt Regency Tulsa recently reopened after a fire on the escalator. Firefighters, Tulsa's Deputy Mayor, and hotel staff all got recognition Tuesday afternoon.
"Certainly, wanted to tell them all thank you for what they do they work in the community every day to do this and we just wanted to tell them all thank you," said Hyatt Regency General Manager James Cunningham.
The Tulsa Fire Department says firefighters don't do their work to seek recognition, but it's nice to get a show of appreciation like this.