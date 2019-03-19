News
Video Released In Stabbing Involving Tulsa County Judge
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - New bodycam video has been released of the night police responded to the stabbing of a Tulsa County Judge.
Tulsa Police say the judge's daughter, Adrienne Smith, got into a fight with the judge and stabbed her in the leg. The video shows the first interview with Adrienne Smith. When officers first responded Smith wasn't yet a suspect and wasn't arrested until days later.
The video shows Smith telling officers that Judge Holmes fell on the knife and that she found her mom unresponsive and covered in blood.
Smith is charged with one felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She's currently held at the Tulsa County jail without bond.