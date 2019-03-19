City Of Broken Arrow Announces Plans For 4th Of July Event
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow City Council this evening approved an agreement for the City to host a fireworks show on July 4, 2019.
According to a press released on Tuesday Adroit Event Solutions will partner with the City of Broken Arrow for the new event titled "Patriots in the Park". The inaugural event will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm at the Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st Street.
The celebration will include friendly activities, including, face painting, inflatables, interactive games, an obstacle course, a water park, live performances, and of course a fireworks finale.
“Broken Arrow prides itself on great annual events, and we’re proud to partner with Adroit Event Solutions to add another signature event to our calendar,” says Broken Arrow Mayor, Craig Thurmond.
The decision was made in response to the cancellation of "Rockets Over Rhema" the annual event held by Rhema Bible Church in Broken Arrow. Rhema announced the event would end earlier this year.