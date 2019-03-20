News
1 Shot After 3 Men Wearing Masks Enter Tulsa County Home
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is working to find three masked men who shot a 17 year-old in a home near Turley just before midnight on Tuesday.
Officials say there were nine people in the home when this happened and their stories don't all line-up.
But they have learned that three men--wearing masks--entered the home just before midnight, and at least on of them had a gun.
The Sheriff's Office says the victim is in stable condition, and he was speaking with deputies before he was transported to the hospital.
They are now working to interview the others who were in the home and gather more information.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.