Helios & Matheson's financial woes led to disruptions in the service last summer, with MoviePass awash in customer complaints and cancellations after it hiked the price of its unlimited plan to $14.95 and blacked out major releases for two weeks. The company in January debuted a three-tier subscription model that had those on the bottom rung complaining of no showtimes being available where they lived.

Helios & Matheson's stock has lost nearly all of its value over the last 12 months an now trades for about a penny a share.