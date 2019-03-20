“As many now know, Doug Durning and Britton Lee were the 2 pilots lost in yesterday’s tragedy. Doug and Britton were beloved by many, especially by everyone here at Sundance Airport. Doug and Britton were highly skilled aviators, and both had decades of experience piloting aircraft. Most recently, they flew the Westwind corporate style aircraft together for the last 2 years. We appreciate your continued prayers for the family and all those that have been impacted by this tragic loss. Currently the NTSB investigation remains active. Sundance airport anticipates reopening very soon.”