Tuesday's verdict came in the case of 70-year Edwin Hardeman. The judge overseeing Hardeman's lawsuit had split the trial into two phases. Hardeman's attorneys first had to convince jurors that his use of Roundup was a significant factor in his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The trial will now proceed to the damages phase.

Hardeman claimed that his decades-long use of the weedkiller on his 56-acre Sonoma County property is linked to his diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015. Monsanto said studies have established that the active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, is safe.