"It's no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows," said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for Cereal at General Mills. "Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened!"

Feeling lucky? Here's how to win your very own box of the cereal

1. Look for specially-marked Lucky Charms boxes at retail stores in the U.S. from now through the summer.

2. Enter the code discovered on the panel inside the cereal box at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if you've found a pot of gold.

3. Winners will have a special box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only shipped straight to their home.

Winners of the Marshmallow Only boxes will also be allowed into the "elite" Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only club, according to the release.