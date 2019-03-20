News
Nowata County Commissioners Name Interim Sheriff
Wednesday, March 20th 2019, 9:27 AM CDT
Updated:
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Nowata County Commissioners named Mirta Hallett as the interim sheriff. Hallett was sworn in to office following an emergency meeting.
The commissioners also accepted former sheriff Terry Sue Barnett's resignation at the Wednesday morning meeting.
Terry Sue Barnett resigned Monday effective immediately, and most of her employees left with her.
Right now, the Nowata County Sheriff's Office does not have any deputies. News On 6 interviewed the new sheriff who said she expects deputies to be back on the road Wednesday night.
There are only three dispatchers and two jailers on staff.
The mass resignation came after safety concerns at the jail following a carbon monoxide leak, and an order by Judge Carl Gibson to reopen the jail.
Terry Sue Barnett's resignation letter lists the budget and safety concerns she has - including a situation where a snake fell on an inmate's head while opening a door in the jail.
She also says the fire alarm system is not in place, and says inmates have been shocked while in the shower because of electrical issues. Barnett says reopening the jail would jeopardize the lives of inmates.