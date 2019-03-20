News
Payne County Sheriff's Office, OSBI Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide Involving 2 Children
Wednesday, March 20th 2019, 10:45 AM CDT
Updated:
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office along with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations are investigating a possible murder-suicide Wednesday.
According to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, they received information concerning a missing persons case out of Lincoln County on Tuesday, March 19. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the last known location of the missing person and discovered a vehicle belonging to that person.
The sheriff’s office says deputies found the missing person and two children deceased inside the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.