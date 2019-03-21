Tulsa Couple Offers Help To Those Living In Lower-Income Motels
TULSA, Oklahoma - Earlier this month we ran a special report on high crime motels at 11th and Garnett. Last year Tulsa police were called to lower-income motels at that intersection more than 2,300 times
Susan Graham saw our investigation and wanted to share with us the outreach she’s doing at 11th and Garnett through her mission called Reckless Love Outreach.
"It's embarrassing; it's humiliating. And so that's why we wanted to talk to you, and you know, these are people and they need help," Graham said.
Susan Graham and her husband Shane admit that they were caught in the cycle of addiction and living in lower-income motels in Shreveport, Louisiana. When they moved to Tulsa they saw the need of those living at 11th and Garnett that was very similar to the way they were used to living.
"Living in the motels every day - at 11 o'clock you're subject to be homeless, and they can come in and lock up your stuff, and you lose everything that you have," she said.
The Grahams explain that they never could have broken the cycle of addiction and got back on their feet again had it not been by the grace of God. They are now taking God’s love and sharing it with those living in motels at 11th and Garnett and sharing their story - hoping that others will take the steps to improve their lives.
"When the lights come on for somebody, there's an opportunity for change. We would continue to do it just if one person every time we came out had a heart change or got out of the lifestyle," Shane said.
The pair work from their home to put food together, small gifts and write handwritten notes remind people that they are loved by God. They then hand those bags out in the parking lot of lower income motels like the Oak Tree Inn, Garnett Inn, and Knights Inn - all within walking distance of the QuikTrip at the intersection.
For more than two years they’ve faithfully met with those living in the motels each month; sometimes they go twice a month.
“God just led me out there, and this is where I'm going to be until change happens,” Susan said.
But they both admit that change isn’t going to be easy. It will take funding, housing and people who care about what has become so normal for many to want to make a change. They say some are living with six people in one room - there are pets and children from elementary school age to high school.
"The children that are out here - it makes me really sad. Just the children that are caught in the day-to-day lifestyle, the loneliness, the dehumanization of people - everybody has a concept that these people are just so horrible. These are people's mothers; these are people's fathers; these are people's children," Susan said.
They say their mission will continue until someone steps up to do something, something that will have a long lasting effect.
News On 6 has reached out to the Tulsa city councilors who represent the area around 11th and Garnett and each has agreed to meet for an interview later this month to discuss their vision for making that area safer and what ideas they have to solve the problem of folks using lower income motels as primary housing.