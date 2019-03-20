Man Shot In Leg Outside Mayes County Gentleman's Club
INOLA, Oklahoma - Mayes County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Sensations Gentleman's Club Wednesday. They responded to a call of shots fired around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the club which is located just off Highway 412 near Inola.
Authorities said they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Three other men got into a truck and sped away, deputies said.
Deputies said they later got a call from the person who fired the gun, saying he needed medical attention for abrasions to his head. They found that man and his friends in Peggs.
The two friends were taken into custody on unrelated charges. Deputies detained and interviewed the man who fired the gun. They say they will know Wednesday afternoon what, if any, charges will be filed and against whom.
MCSO told News On 6 they don't have a real motive other than the men were in a fight, and it escalated to gunfire.