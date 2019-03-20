Honorary Sapulpa Firefighter Loses Battle With Pneumonia
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - The Sapulpa Fire Department lost a friend this week. Anthony Scott Bowers, who was an honorary firefighter, died on Monday. He was 25.
Anthony was born with a rare condition called Cockayne Syndrome, which leads to premature aging and growth and development issues.
While at Sapulpa High School, he was part of a Community job training program. His job was at the Sapulpa Central Fire Station. News On 6 stopped by in 2011.
They had just made him an honorary firefighter. He was so excited. On quiet days, they’d take him for short rides on a fire engine. One of Anthony’s special friends among the firefighters was Darrell Smith.
“What his family don’t know is what an inspiration he was to us,” he said. “I was honored to be his friend.”
Anthony contracted double pneumonia recently, and although he fought hard, he never recovered.