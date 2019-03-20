News
Caught on Camera: Window Of Claremore Non-Profit Shot Out
Wednesday, March 20th 2019, 5:32 PM CDT
Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Cameras captured the moment someone shot into the windows of a Rogers County non-profit.
Hope Harbor in Claremore posted this surveillance video of what they say was a group of teenagers shooting out the front windows.
They say the Rogers County Sheriff's Office is reviewing more video of the shooting. The Christian non-profit helps kids and their families.
Windows on 3 other nearby buildings were also hit.