Warrant Issued For Man Once Accused Of Rape
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A warrant is now issued for a man who just had a rape charge dismissed last month.
Police arrested Alex Agbonze in 2016 after a DNA hit connected him to a 2006 rape. The Osage County DA said issues with the cases forced them to offer him a plea deal so the rape charge was dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea of stealing the woman's car.
He got a 5-year suspended sentence and did not oppose a protective order being issued against him.
But the DA says he did oppose it. So now the DA wants the judge to revoke the suspended sentence and send him to prison.