New Tulsa QuikTrip Location Opens Thursday
TULSA, Oklahoma - QuikTrip's new location at the intersection of Pine and Peoria opens Thursday.
A spokesperson with QuikTrip confirms that the store will finally open at 6:00 a.m.
The company says they're aware of the economic impact it'll have on this area.
Community leaders say they hope QuikTrip, along with a future grocery store, will bring more businesses to the area.
QuikTrip says they never have any official opening celebrations at their grand openings, but they say Senator James Lankford will tour the new store.
The new QuikTrip is replacing the Sinclair gas station that closed in the fall of 2017.
Company leaders say they planned to open the store by the end of last year, but the timeline had to be pushed back because the company was working on so many projects at the same time.