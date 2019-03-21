The warming trend continues on Friday! Clouds will be on the increase, but partly sunny skies should still be enough to push our highs to the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday afternoon! The weather looks terrific for March Madness in Tulsa through the evening hours, but some light showers may begin to move in by late Friday night.



Those rain chances increase more significantly this weekend as a more active jet stream flow shifts into Green Country. A few off-and-on periods of rain and occasional storms are expected on Saturday, though thankfully Saturday’s severe weather threat is very low. It’ll be a chillier day with highs likely holding in the upper 50s and a brisk south breeze.



Much warmer air will surge back into Green Country on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves across the Southern Plains. Highs look to climb back into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon, but that added heating and instability will lead to a chance for a few strong to severe storms from late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Storm development isn’t guaranteed late Sunday, but if a few storms can get going they could be intense, so stay tuned as details become more clear and we’ll keep you advised!