Mustang Family Hopes To Find Brother Missing In Cozumel
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - The family of a Mustang man, who went missing in Cozumel last week, is holding out hope that he will be found safe. He was there working on getting his master diver certification.
The family of 30-year-old Blake Mitchell tells News 9 that on March 13, 2019, he was texting his brother about a tooth ache, and how he was going to try and make his way to the other side of the island to snorkel at some point that day.
But all of a sudden, the texts stopped.
“Wednesday I was a little suspicious, because he never just stops texting me. He usually tells me he loves me, or he’s going to work. Or he’s going to get in the water,” Blake’s brother, Brayden Diebold said.
Blake’s siblings say he was born for the water. He was a lifeguard in Mustang, and his passion for diving came early in life.
“He loves America. And he was planning on coming back just next month,” Blake’s sister Erica Diebold, said.
After Blake's siblings didn't hear from him for a day or so, they called down to Marine World in Cozumel, where Blake worked. They were hoping for good news.
“They told me that they had found his backpack on the dock with his iPad, his MacBook Pro, his phone and his passport in there. Along with his scooter parked near the dock,” Brayden said.
Their mother flew to Cozumel on Monday, in hopes of helping with search efforts.
“We have the U.S. Embassy, the Navy, the Coastguard, along with the Mexican police and the Cozumel authorities, they’re all looking for him right now,” Brayden added.
His siblings say this is completely out of Blake's character, especially since his dog was left at home with no food or water.
“His dog was his whole world, you know. That was his baby,” Erica said.
This is just the latest heartache for the family. In January, their 26-year-old brother, Taylor, passed away.
Blake postponed his last divers test to come back and grieve with his family. He rescheduled it and was planning to take the final test April 12.
“We don’t want to bury another brother,” Erica stated.
Blake was planning to come home to Mustang and open up a scuba shop of his own.
His family is still hopeful that, one day soon, he will be able to fulfill that dream.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Blake Mitchell and his family, in order for them to be financially ready for whatever the outcome. You can donate by clicking here.