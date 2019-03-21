Tulsa Little League To Offer Division For Players With Physical, Intellectual Challenges
TULSA, Oklahoma - As soon as March Madness is over, it'll be time for baseball. And this year, kids with physical and intellectual challenges can play too.
Tulsa Little League, for the first time, will offer a Challenger Division, and registration is open now. The Challenger Division was created in 1989 by Little League Baseball to allow kids with physical and intellectual limitations to play too.
Tina Williams is the coordinator for Tulsa Little League, she says the response has been good. “We are up to about 40 kids.”
Jill Archie worked with a challenger division program up in Michigan for 8 years, she now lives in Tulsa and is helping Tulsa Little League now.
"What's nice about Challenger is you can cater each game to the player's ability," Jill said.
During the games, she said, each play gets a buddy to help with whatever they need like catching, throwing, or running.
Another mom, Ashley Loader, is ready to get going with her two boys. “You don’t know what’s gonna happen if they fail, but more importantly, you don’t know what’s gonna happen if they don’t fail … if they do succeed.”
She’s excited to find out. Registration is open now at the Tulsa Little League website.