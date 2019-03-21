News
Former Tulsa Firefighter Mark Meyer Laid To Rest
Thursday, March 21st 2019, 6:50 PM CDT
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Family, friends and fellow firefighters paid their final respects to Tulsa Firefighter Mark Meyer on Thursday, March 21.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew overhead as firefighters walked with Meyer's body from his funeral at Claremore First Baptist Church to Oak Haven Cemetery.
The department said Meyer died from cancer earlier this month. The former firefighter founded Hydrants of Hope to benefit children battling cancer.