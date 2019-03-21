OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department said Thursday that the man critically injured in a hit-run-accident early Thursday morning has died from his injuries. 

Police said 31-year-old Chad Epley was riding his bicycle near Northwest 16th Street and Classen Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle. 

Oklahoma City police are still searching for the suspect involved. 

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time. 

This is a developing story. 