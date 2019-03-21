News
OCPD: Bicyclist Dies From Injuries In NW OKC Hit-And-Run
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department said Thursday that the man critically injured in a hit-run-accident early Thursday morning has died from his injuries.
Police said 31-year-old Chad Epley was riding his bicycle near Northwest 16th Street and Classen Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle.
Oklahoma City police are still searching for the suspect involved.
Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time.
This is a developing story.