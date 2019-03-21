CCSO: 1 Dead Following Shootout In Canadian County
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Canadian County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person is dead after a shooting Thursday night.
Officials said two vehicles were involved, people from both vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other for unknown reasons, near Highway 37 and South Karns Road in Canadian County.
According to the report, a female passenger in one of the vehicles was shot. She was taken to a different location where the driver called for help. The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities said two suspects are in custody, along with what they believe to be the weapon used.
Investigators are questioning witnesses to try to piece together what happened.
