Sperry Man Sentenced For Osage County Cattle Thefts
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Prosecutors in Osage County say a man is heading to prison for the next decade after being convicted of multiple cattle thefts.
Cody Porter of Sperry was found guilty of three counts of larceny.
Investigators say he and another man stole cattle and equipment from at least three ranches. The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association says Porter's accomplice was Michael Demaro.
There is now a warrant for Demaro's arrest.
