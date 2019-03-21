Inhofe, Lankford Comment On Possible Cuts To Oklahoma Defense Projects
Several Oklahoma military base construction projects are on the list of possible cuts - to help fund President Trump's proposed border wall.
Both of Oklahoma's U.S. Senators happened to be in Tulsa, and we asked each what they think.
Senator James Lankford says the plan isn't finalized, and he believes Trump will turn to other funding sources.
"So, I don't think he ever even gets to some of the military construction everyone's talking about, and the White House has been clear even if they did it certainly wouldn't be in this fiscal year," said Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma.
Senator Jim Inhofe is even more confident, saying those cuts will never happen on Oklahoma military installations.
"I would not have supported that program if it were to affect our military construction program in America."
On the list of possible cuts are $251 million worth of military projects on military installations across Oklahoma, including Tulsa and McAlester.