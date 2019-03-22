News
Tulsa Gas Leak Closes Lanes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lanes are shut down along parts of 33rd West Avenue as crews work to fix an overnight gas leak.
Crews are out working to fix the leak and police say they hope things are back to normal by Friday's morning rush hour.
However, they can't be sure how long the project will take.
Police have 33rd West Avenue closed off for about 3 blocks from about 64th Street to 67th Street.
Police were out here overnight blocking off the area while they worked to get signs put up.
There is a small gas leak on the east side of the roadway; the road closures are the only impact from the leak at the moment.
It's not clear yet what started this gas leak.