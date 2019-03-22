News
Route 66 Grant Program Could End
TULSA, Oklahoma - Time is running out for grants in an endangered federal program that's helped preserve landmarks along Route 66.
The Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program final grant season is taking applications until April 12th.
It's unclear if Congress will renew the project.
The program's given millions of dollars in grants to revive old tourist spots on the Mother Road in struggling towns.
Oklahoma has more miles of Route 66 than the other seven states it runs through.