Sapulpa Police Look For Driver Who Caused Roll-Over Crash
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa police officers say they need your help identifying the driver of a white truck who who they say caused a violent roll-over crash earlier this month.
Security camera footage shows the crash.
Police say the truck veered into a red SUV's lane causing the driver to lose control and flip at least four times.
A 5-year-old boy was thrown from the SUV and, amazingly, only broke his elbow.
His grandmother ,who was driving, wasn't hurt.
Police say they're not sure why the driver sped off.
If you know anything about the crash, you are asked to call Sapulpa Police.