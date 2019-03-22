Attention McAlester Antenna Users: Rescan Your TV!
Do you live in the McAlester area? Use an antenna to get your TV signal? If you answered, "Yes," you need to rescan your TV or antenna box to make sure that you are receiving the latest and best signal for Tulsa CW.
This is part of the overall station repack that was ordered by the federal government. Only over-the-air viewers are affected. If you use cable or satellite service to receive your local channels, you will not need to do anything at all.
A channel rescan is done by accessing the settings in your television or converter box menu. The selection you are looking for is often listed as “auto channel scan” or “auto program” or “auto tune." You can find specific instructions in the manual for your TV or at www.rescanoklahoma.com.
Viewers needing additional help with rescanning can call 405.841.9199 or email rescan@news9.net for assistance.