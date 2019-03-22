News
Owner Reunites With Cat That Traveled Over 100 Miles Under Hood Of Car
Friday, March 22nd 2019, 2:34 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A cat from Mustang, Oklahoma is being reunited with its owner after hitching a ride under the hood of a car all the way to Tulsa.
Tulsa firefighters rescued the cat, which had climbed into the motor compartment of the car. The driver of the car had come all the way from Mustang.
Not long after News On 6 aired the story, Melissa Rother from Mustang claimed that the cat was hers. She says the cat's name is Snickers and says she had been gone for a few days.
Rother traveled to Tulsa Friday afternoon for the sweet reunion.