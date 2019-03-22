Fans and friends flooded Carter's Facebook page with photos, videos and memories of the singer. Days before he died, Carter was promoting his new single "Love Affair," featuring the artist Nu Breed.

Carter's mother also said her son served in the U.S. Army. Several posts on his Facebook said his family is hoping to get him a military funeral.

Carter's manager has not immediately responded to a request for comment. CBS News is also awaiting response from Triple Threat Management, which reportedly represented Carter.