News
Tulsa Police Identify Man Shot, Killed By Coworker
Friday, March 22nd 2019, 1:44 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police have identified a man who police say was shot and killed by his co-worker Thursday.
According to police, 38-year-old David Wilfong had been arguing with the suspect throughout the day at Superior Salvage and Recycling, located near Archer Street and North Yale Avenue. Police say the suspect fired four shots at Wilfong, who was struck three times.
Related Story: 3rd Tulsa Homicide Of The Day Leaves 1 Dead At Salvage Yard
Police have not released the name of the suspect. They say he was questioned and released pending further investigation.