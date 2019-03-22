Oklahoma: The Sooners scored 44 of their points in the paint, which combined with 6 of 13 shooting on 3-pointers means they can play with anyone the rest of the way. The key to Friday's victory may have been Manek. Oklahoma outscored Ole Miss by 33 points when the 6-foot-9 senior was on the floor. He shot 7 of 9 and was 2 of 3 on 3-pointers.