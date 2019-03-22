News
Cyber Defense Competition Underway In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - March Madness isn't the only big competition in Tulsa. Instead of hardwood, this one takes place in cyberspace.
The Southwest Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition has teams from eight universities throughout the southwest in Tulsa this weekend.
The two-day tournament sees students attempt to protect a fake business from cyber attacks.
"It's practical experience in how to defend an enterprise, what tactics and techniques an adversary would use," said Phillip Harvey, Raytheon technical director.
The winner will head to a national competition in Florida next month.