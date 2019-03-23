1 In Custody After Shooting In Tulsa Mobile Home Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Cherry Hill Mobile Home Park near I-44 and South Elwood Avenue.
Police say when they got to the mobile home park they found a man shot inside his trailer. They say a witness identified a suspect and officers took him into custody to be interviewed by detectives.
Other witnesses say they didn't see anything but they did hear two loud "thuds." Right now officers say they don't have much information about what happened.
"They will be collecting information and putting together information for the district attorneys office and at some point, a decision whether not to arrest the suspect will be made," said TPD Cpt. Malcom Wightman.
At this time officers say they aren't releasing any information about the victim or their condition.