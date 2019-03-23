News
Tulsa Man Arrested For Leaving Bomb Inside Stolen Truck
Saturday, March 23rd 2019, 8:58 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police made an arrest after finding a bomb inside a stolen truck Friday night.
Officers were looking for stolen trucks near Admiral and Mingo and inside one found a backpack linked to Joshua David who they found walking near-by.
Inside the bag was an improvised explosive that the bomb squad dismantled and confirmed was the real deal.
David, who police said had a felony warrant out for his arrest, was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of an improvised explosive device.