News
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide
Saturday, March 23rd 2019, 4:46 PM CDT
Updated:
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death this afternoon after someone driving by noticed a man's body.
This happened near 66th St. N and MLK.
TCSO says this is being investigated as a homicide.
The body is said to have obvious wounds to the torso, but it is unknown at this time how they were inflicted.
This is a developing story and we will update it as information becomes available.