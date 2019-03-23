News
Tulsa Police: Gunshot Victim Dies After Hitting Walmart With SUV
Saturday, March 23rd 2019, 8:23 PM CDT
Tulsa police say a man died after being shot and then hitting the front of the Walmart at 31st and Garnett with his SUV.
Police say the shooting did not happen at the Walmart. They say the man was shot and kept driving until his vehicle crashed into the doors of the Walmart. They aren't sure yet where the shooting happened.
They believe the SUV hit at least one other vehicle in the parking lot before smashing into a vending machine next to the front doors of the store.
Police said the man died at the hospital.