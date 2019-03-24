Testimony For Joe "Exotic" Trial Set to Begin Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY – Testimony is set to begin Monday in the trial for Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage.
The former zookeeper and gubernatorial candidate is accused in a murder for hire plot, and has been behind bars for months.
Maldonado-Passage is accused of paying a person thousands of dollars to murder Carole Baskin, a fellow big cat enthusiast in Florida who's been critical of the treatment of Maldonado-Passage's tigers.
Documents released late last week include new deposition from one of his former employees at the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park.
The witness stated that Maldonado-Passage and his business partner talked often about their hatred for the alleged target.
The former employee also claims she was offered money to kill Baskin.
According to documents, this witness then quit working at the park and called Baskin to warn her she could be in danger.
Maldonado-Passage has told News 9 that the accusations against him are all a set up, and he is being framed.