Bixby Teen With Cancer Gets Surprise Of A Lifetime
BIXBY, Oklahoma - A 15 year-old teenager who has cancer got a surprise of a lifetime over the weekend.
Chase Martinez was diagnosed in September, but doctors told him chemotherapy didn't work and they had to amputate his leg.
He and his family have chosen to live life in the moment.
Chase was surprised with a ride in the personal Lamborghini of famous racing driver Mario Andretti.
Chase's father says Chase wants to live life.
"He wants to live life. He was like 'I don't have to be here anymore, do I?' And I was like if you don't want to be here any more in a hospital then you don't have to. He's like I don't want to be here. I want to be out; I want to go to Florida tomorrow, and we left for Florida the next day," says Jeremy Martinez.
Chase and his Family are now going to Hawaii where Chase plans to go skydiving.