Tulsa Public Schools Holds Substitute Teacher Job Fair
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Monday.
They are trying to fill hundreds of substitute teacher positions.
District leaders say on 25-30 percent of its substitutes are able to work on any given day, so it's not easy to fill a teacher's spot when they can't be at school.
TPS is hosting a substitute teacher hiring fair Monday as a means to clearing up that shortage.
The fair is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy near 11th Street and Delaware.
Substitute teachers are able to work flexible hours at school locations throughout the district and can earn between $60 and $90 per day depending on their educational background and length of the assignment.
The district says the fair will give people the chance to apply and go though a two-hour training process.
Anyone who is interested must bring a valid photo ID and a copy of their high school diploma, GED, or college transcripts.
Applicants will have to pass background checks before being able to teach.
