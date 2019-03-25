Oklahoma Lawmakers Respond To Mueller Report
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma lawmakers are reacting to a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Trump and Russian efforts to elect him.
The full report has not been released to the public yet, but Attorney General William Barr referred to a line in Robert Mueller's report saying that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."
A few Oklahoma lawmakers are responding, with Senator Jim Inhofe saying in part that the summary of the report made it clear that "there was no evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice" and "maybe now the Democrats can stop feeding Russia's goal of sowing discord and start working with Republicans on behalf of American families."
Congressman Tom Cole also chimed in, saying in part that he "hopes Democrats will decide to accept the truth of the conclusions" and that "there is no reason for more damaging and divisive distractions that are motivated simply by the desire to condemn President Trump."