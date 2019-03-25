Police Identify Victim In Tulsa's 13th Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are working to find out what led up to a man's death over the weekend after they found his body in a vehicle outside of the Walmart near 31st and Garnett.
Police say Desean Tallent, 25, was shot at another location but kept driving.
Police say Tallent hit two cars in the parking lot before crashing into a vending machine outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
An off-duty deputy was working security at the store and discovered Tallent had been shot in the chest.
Tallent was transported to the hospital but later died from his gunshot wounds.
Officials have not released any suspect information at this time.
If you have any information that can help police piece this together, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.
This is Tulsa's 13th homicide of 2019.