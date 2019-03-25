News
Pawhuska Student In Custody For Making Threat Against School, Police Say
Monday, March 25th 2019, 9:18 AM CDT
Updated:
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Pawhuska Police say they are investigating a student threat made against the high school. The threat was made by a current student who is in custody, according to a post by Pawhuska Police Department.
PPD said they were made aware of the threat at 7:19 a.m. Monday, March 25.
"No staff of students were in danger," Pawhuska Public Schools said. "The student was not on campus this morning."
Police said they are actively investigating the incident. They gave no details about the nature of the threat and did not include any identifying information about the student.
"We appreciate the swift action of the Pawhuska Police Department," the school district posted.