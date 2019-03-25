News
Tulsa Sheriff's Office IDs Victim Found Shot To Death In Turley
Monday, March 25th 2019, 10:51 AM CDT
TURLEY, Oklahoma -
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office identified a man who was shot to death and whose body was found on the side of the road near MLK and East 66th Street North on Saturday, March 23.
He is 43-year-old Bryant Hampton.
Deputies believe Hampton was killed somewhere else, then left on the side of the North Garrison Avenue, next to several bags of trash. Deputy Justin Green says it's hard to tell what exactly happened to him and when.
TSCO is looking for information about a 2017 white, four-door Chevy Cruz with an Enterprise Car Sales tag on the front and a paper Enterprise Car Sales tag dated February 25, 2019.
This marks the first suspicious death the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is working this year.